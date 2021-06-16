Experience the beauty of the Shingobee and Paul Bunyan trails during the Spring Bike Fling June 26 in Walker.

Make new friends, get great exercise and meet back at Portage Brewery for a post-ride party featuring award-winning craft beer.

Choose from three distances, all starting at Walker City Park:

• 40 miles, Walker to Guthrie and back, starts at 9 a.m.

• 26 miles, Walker to Laporte and back, starts at 10 a.m.

• Two mile family ride, 10:30 a.m. (free and no registration needed).

To sign up for the 40 or 26 mile rides, go to https://www.bikereg.com/spring-bike-fling

The Spring Bike Fling is sponsored by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Portage Brewing Company.

