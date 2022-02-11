Do you love biking long distances on the area’s beautiful trails?
Maybe you’d rather take a family bike ride to town and back, stopping long enough for ice cream, a pizza or even a brew.
If you answered “yes” to any of the above, the Spring Bike Fling” June 25 might be the event for you — as a participant, a sponsor, or both!
This year the Leech Lake Chamber is doing “Hack and Back,” with lots of fun along the way.
The event starts at Wallker City Park at 10 a.m. Choose either the straight 12-mile ride to Hackensack, or take the longer Walker Loop and head for Hack. Meet at Rendevous Brewery in Hackensack, then return to Portage Brewery in Walker for music via either the straight 12 mile ride or the Walker Loop.
Spring Bike Fling sponsorships are also available at the following levels:
Bronze Sponsor, $100-$299 — Y our company name included on a “Thank You” published in the Pilot-Independent; your company name displayed on the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce website; and a personal certificate of sponsorship to display.
Silver Sponsor, $300-$499 — Everything included in the previous level plus a personalized picture release in The Pilot-Independent; your company logo on event publications; and social media posts during the event.
Gold Sponsor, $500 and above — Everythng included in the previous two levels; your company included in radio advertising; your company logo on electronic board at event time; company banner at the event.
For more information on how to be a “Spring Bike Fling” sponsor, contact the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at (218) 547-1313.
