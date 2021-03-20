Annual restrictions on open burning are in effect beginning Wednesday in southern Beltrami, northern Cass, Clearwater, Mahnomen and eastern Polk counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The restrictions are weather dependent, but normally last from four to six weeks until sufficient green vegetative growth occurs to significantly lower fire danger.
During the spring burning restriction period, regular burning permits will not be issued. The DNR can issue a limited number of permits through a variance process. These permits are confined to situations such as prescribed fires that are conducted by trained personnel, burning for approved agricultural practices and construction, or economic hardship burning for which there is no feasible alternative.
Variance permits are not issued online - individuals seeking a variance permit must call their local DNR Forestry area office. Fire wardens do not issue variance permits.
