CASS LAKE — Spring load restrictions for all Chippewa National Forest roads will follow restriction dates as designated by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Restrictions will begin Friday in the north and north central frost zones.

The Chippewa National Forest will enforce a seasonal restriction of 4-ton per axle weight limit on Forest Service (FS) roads. Individual posting of roads will not occur.  MnDOT mapped zones can be found at:  https://www.dot.state.mn.us/materials/pvmtdesign/sll/maps.html

In addition, off-highway vehicle restrictions will be enforced on all FS roads beginning Sunday through May 1 to minimize damage to forest resources due to the early freeze/thaw cycles.

