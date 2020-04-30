ST. PAUL — MnDOT will end spring load restrictions in the central frost zone Monday and for the north-central and north frost zones May 8.
Full-summer overweight permits will start in the south frost zone Monday, May 4.
Spring load restrictions have already ended in the metro, southeast and south frost zones.
Full-summer overweight permits are already available in the metro and southeast frost zones.
The frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.
Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted. For questions about enforcement call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety at (651) 350-2000.
The start and end dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. All changes are made with a minimum three-day notice.
For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, or 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org
