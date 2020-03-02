SquatchHERS, Minnesota’s women-led cryptid research team, will be hosting their signature town-hall style Squatch Chat at The Wilderness Bar in Bigfork, Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Come visit with the gals of SquatchHERS about Bigfoot and other cryptids. They will be sharing information about their unique team, storytelling, along with sharing photos from their field research. They encourage attendees to join in and tell about their own experiences.
In addition, SquatchHERS are expanding their team in northern Minnesota and are looking for new teammates in the area. Women with an interest on Bigfoot and Cryptid Research who would like to be a part of the dynamic and only all-woman cryptid research team in the country are invited to come in and chat about membership.
