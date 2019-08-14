St. John’s Lutheran Church, Akeley invites everyone to share their joy Aug. 17-18 at the 100-year celebration of the founding of the church.

Here are the schedules for Saturday and Sunday:

Sat., Aug. 17

2-3 p.m., Meet and Greet

3 p.m., Praise Service with former Pastor Keith Brustuen as guest speaker.

4-5 p.m., Fellowship.

Sun., Aug. 18

9 a.m., Worship with Communion

10 a.m., Fellowship/Brunch

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments