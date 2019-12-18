BENA — The 60-year-old St. Paul man who died Dec. 7 in a one-vehicle rollover south of Bena has been identified.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that Larry Duffney was killed at about 1:43 a.m. when his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado left County Road 8 rolling in the ditch and landing in a swampy area.
Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Ambulance and Federal Dam Fire Department.
