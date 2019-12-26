Diane Zaske of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack (left) donates funds from lefse sales to Faith in Action Executive Director Theresa Eclov to support volunteer services.
Photo submitted

Uff da, it’s lefse season!

St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack has made their lefse project a long standing tradition, using the proceeds to support local charitable causes through its Fellowship Committee. This year, part of the lefse making fund goes toward St. Paul’s partnership commitment to Faith in Action of Cass County.

Many people helped with the lefse project this year. Around two dozen people helped in the kitchen throughout October and November, mixing and rolling out lefse. Lefse sales were so brisk, they were out the door almost before they were done.

Faith in Action for Cass County is a charitable nonprofit that coordinates volunteers who provide transportation, friendly visiting, respite, delivers meals on wheels to remote locations, helps with light homemaking and chores, and builds accessibility ramps. Faith in Action relies on local donations to support the volunteer services.

If you need information on Faith in Action services or are interested in volunteering, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net. Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

