St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack celebrated their 100th anniversary July 28 with a festival worship service.
Guest preacher was Northeastern Minnesota ELCA synod Bishop Tom Aitken. Pastor Judy Gustafson, former interim pastor Myron Grams, and former pastors Merlin Schlichting and Jim Melang also participated in the service.
A special program and dinner was held, and memorabilia and photos from the past 100 years were on display.
