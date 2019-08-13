(From left) ELCA Northeastern Synod Bishop Tom Aitken was the guest preacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s centennial worship service July 28. Also participating in the service were former interim pastor Myron Grams, current Pastor Judy Gustafson, and former pastors Merlin Schlichting and Jim Melang.
Photo submitted

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack celebrated their 100th anniversary July 28 with a festival worship service.

Guest preacher was Northeastern Minnesota ELCA synod Bishop Tom Aitken.  Pastor Judy Gustafson,  former interim pastor Myron Grams, and former pastors Merlin Schlichting and Jim Melang also participated in the service.

A special program and dinner was held, and memorabilia and photos from the past 100 years were on display.

