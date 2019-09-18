 

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans-Grand Rapids will hold a Stand Down for Veterans Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center.

A welcome ceremony, program and free meal will begin at 11:30 a.m. All veterans and families are welcome.

The Stand Down brings a variety of services and resources for veterans all under one roof. Bring your DD 214 or VA ID card for faster registration. Veterans are encouraged to bring another veteran along to the event.

The IRA Civic Center is located at 1401 NW Third Ave., Grand Rapids.

