ST. PAUL — The State has authorized emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties due to damage caused by severe thunderstorms in two weather events that  occurred in June and July.

“Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several severe weather events in recent months,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.”

