ST. PAUL — The State has authorized emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties due to damage caused by severe thunderstorms in two weather events that occurred in June and July.
“Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several severe weather events in recent months,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.”
On June 20-24, Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties experienced severe thunderstorms that included damaging winds, heavy rain, and flooding.
On July 23, Houston and Renville counties experienced damages caused by severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, heavy rain, and flooding.
As climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events, impacts to outdated infrastructure and roadways have caused millions of dollars in damages statewide. Collaborative emergency planning at all levels of government and investments in infrastructure are critical to safeguarding against future damages.
The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will continue to work with the counties who were impacted by these severe weather events, as directed by the governor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.