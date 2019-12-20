Employees of State Farm Brad Spry Insurance Agency in Walker collected donations Dec. 11 at the Red Kettle Drive at SuperOne Foods. Thank you, Jenni Campbell, Tricia Meyers and Brad Spry for raising $287.07 that was matched for a total of $574.14 The community and Walker Rotary thans you for your generosity.
