Within the last two weeks the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team took part in the Subsection 29A and Section 8A meets.
The 29A Subsection Tournament took place at WHA April 5. Walker Talkers who advanced from subsections then went on to compete at Fosston High School in the Section 8A Meet April 12. These speakers had to place in the top three of their category at the sections to advance to state.
Out of 11 speakers who attended the section meet, each one went home with awards and five will be competing at state.
At the subsection tournament, one out of the 13 WHA competitors did not advance to the section meet. Tristan Damar was just one place short of advancing to the section meet by placing fifth in the category of Poetry.
At the Section 8A meet, six WHA speakers earned awards but did not advance to state. Sophia Landerville finished seventh in Poetry, Sora Bauerly fifth in Oratory, Elijah Cox fifth in Prose, Natalie Resch-Seely fourth in Extemp. Speaking, Leo Burns fourth in Humor and Ada Muller placed fourth in Discussion.
Five Walker Talkers are now focused on what the state tournament holds for them after placing in the top three of their categories at the section tournament. Both Reagan Tabaka in Inform and Katelyn Delost in Creative took third, Lily Pederson finished second in Humor, and taking first were Julia Schock in Drama and Lily Burns in Humor.
In team sweepstakes, the Walker Talkers tied with Park Rapids for first place at the subsection tournament, and placed second at the section tournament. The team was only one point behind the Hawley team.
Saturday’s state competition is the next step for the advancing competitors from the 8A meet. The Class A State Tournament will be taking place at East View High School in Apple Valley. The WHA Speech Team will leave Thursday to observe the Class AA Tournament Friday. As WHA competitors observe, Coaches Stewart Wilson and Katelin DeLorenzo will be judging.
“It is important for our team to observe the Class AA meet to see all sorts of talent coming from other school districts. It gives the students a chance to see performances of new speeches and competitors. Viewing these talented speakers is a great learning opportunity, and it’s great to offer support for the activity,” said Coach Ben Offerman.
The final award announcement at the end of the Section 8A Tournament was for Coach of the Year. Wilson was voted as coach of the year by his fellow section coaches. Wilson has not only been a coach in the section, but also a competitor. In 1978, he started his speech career for the Walker team. Since then, he has coached at Laporte and returned to Walker in 1995. Since the year 2000, he has been an integral part of managing the subsection and section. This award is a well-deserved representation of the work he has put in to keep the speech activity alive at Walker as well as the surrounding area. Congratulations!
This Saturday the five advancing speakers will be competing at the Minnesota State High School League Speech Tournament at Eastview High School in Apple Valley. Before the tournament, the community has an opportunity to watch everyone on the team perform their pieces. This Wednesday the Walker Talkers will be putting on a showcase in the WHA Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. Come out to support the team and see some amazing speeches!
