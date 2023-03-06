Have you ever wondered if a tablet would be right for you? Besides playing solitaire, tablets can be used to search the internet, research information on medical issues, watch a webinar, shop online, and stay connected with friends and family, or join a chat group.
It’s been a long winter. Isolation and post COVID uncertainties can impact our physical and mental well-being. The good news is that we can get through this and thrive, not just survive, if we stay connected.
Faith in Action for Cass County is hosting three free classes on “Many Ways to Use a Tablet” as part of our Senior Connections Project. Classes are this Wednesday, April 11 and May 4 at 2 p.m. at the Faith in Action Office in Hackensack. You can attend one or all three classes. Tablets and WIFI are provided. Registration is requested in advance because class space is limited. Call (218) 675-5435 for more information.
Senior Connections Project participants who are age 60-plus and living in Cass County may be eligible to check out a tablet. Tablets require wifi to connect to the internet. Participants must sign a contract about tablet use and agree to weekly check-in visits with Faith in Action staff. If a participant purchases their own tablet or laptop, Faith in Action staff can assist them with some technology support to get things up and running.
The Senior Connections Project is funded in part with a Live Well at Home grant from the MN Department of Human Services. Faith in Action for Cass County connects community volunteers with people who need assistance with transportation, homemaking, chores, visiting and basic home repairs. Faith in Action also has a telephone reassurance program that connects a volunteer to someone who requests a phone call for a “check-in” or a “chat” depending on what the caller prefers. We understand the importance of being connected.
For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or check out our website at www.faithinactioncass.com
