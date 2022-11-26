A new member of Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce is Steingarten Press. The word “Steingarten” means rock garden in German. The patio of the Goalpost used to be called that before the popular sports bar was destroyed by fire in 1983. Steingarten Press was created two years earlier by Otto Ringle when he sat in the patio and was inspired to put together the first publication of the new non-profit enterprise. A book entitled “The Physician and His Territory,” was a history of the practice of medicine in the Leech Lake area, beginning with Doctor Houghton, who accompanied Henry Schoolcraft in his search for the source of the Mississippi. While he was in the area, [the doctor] vaccinated the Chippewa Tribe against smallpox. Many visits by Ringle to the Steingarten followed, as did many publications by Steingarten Press. “Bodega” was a history of the bar business in Walker; “Spence, Bobby, Sewell and Max,” a history of the Legion Club; “Te-Bar-Ge-Mo,” a history of the Rotary Club; and “Tanks Fur Comin’,” a trilogy of three Walker personalities, who narrated appreciation to the many visitors to our area. A new book, “Window of Life,” will be available Dec. 23 at Benson’s from 5 to 10 p.m. It is an opportunity to have a little Christmas cheer along with purchasing the book, whose profits will be donated to landscape the new library. For the past 42 years, Steingarten Press has been as generous to the little town as a small, nonprofit enterprise could be. Its larger contributions have included the library at the Community Center, helping to remodel the Walker Legion Club and the donation of the Early Man statue to the Circle of Time. The statue of the Early Man was featured in a book published by Steingarten Press, entitled “High On A Hill.” It was high on the hill south of town that archeologists from the Leech Lake Heritage Sites Program found a siltstone, which may have been used as a chopping tool left by indigenous people as many as 13,000 years ago. Steingarten Press and its publications are very ironic. The author did not do well in English nor history at the old Walker High School, and he had to take a course called “Bonehead English” to be admitted to Carleton College. Thus the logo above.
Steingarten Press is new Leech Lake Chamber member
