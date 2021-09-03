WALKER — The Chippewa National Forest has announced the Stony Point Pavement Preservation Project starts Tuesday with a planned completion date of Sept. 24.

Work on the project will include pavement patching and crack sealing. The Stony Point Campground Road (Forest Road 3797) will remain open throughout the project, but travelers should expect brief periods of traffic delays.

The Leech Lake boat ramp located at Stony Point campground will be closed Wednesday for paving of the ramp approach.

For more information on the bridge closure, leave a voicemail at (218) 335-8600.

