I write as a white ally of Indigenous people in response to Enbridge employee Barry Simonson’s Aug. 4 guest commentary, “Line 3 will replace an aging pipeline.” In his commentary, Simonson claimed, “Tribes are benefitting from Enbridge’s commitment.” This could not be further from the truth, as Enbridge’s construction of the expanded Line 3 will continue the deplorable, centuries-long U.S. policy of genocide against Indigenous communities.
In 1854 and 1855 treaties, the Anishinaabeg were guaranteed the right to harvest wild rice in a large treaty territory covering most of Northern Minnesota. Today, Indigenous communities depend on these rice beds for their food and livelihood.
Enbridge seeks to build Line 3 under many of these ricing lakes and their tributaries. Rice beds require a delicate and pristine ecosystem, and they may never recover from the major disruption caused by building Line 3. This means constructing Line 3 will destroy rice beds, destroy Anishinaabeg communities and violate Indigenous sovereignty and treaty rights.
In addition, Line 3 will degrade the ecosystems within their treaty-protected harvesting and hunting grounds on which many Anishinaabeg depend. Enbridge’s Line 3 plans to cross underneath more than 200 Minnesota waterways.
Tar sands crude oil is mixed with toxic chemicals to help transport it through the pipeline, but these chemicals also corrode the pipes causing spills. Such spills would pollute watersheds, poison the land, kill fish and other wildlife and degrade the communities of life the Anishinaabeg need to survive.
Indigenous lives matter. Stop genocide. Stop Line 3. Please learn more and get involved at StopLine3.org
Catherine Knaeble
Minneapolis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.