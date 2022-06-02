The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received notice from the National Weather Service concerning a Tornado Warning for west central Cass County May 30 at about 5:40 p.m.
Sheriff Tom Burch reports that dispatchers activated the tornado sirens and conducted a NIXLE Warning, advising Cass County NIXLE subscribers of the threat.
Following the storm, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and local city police began assessing damage. Storm damage occurred in Bryon, Poplar, Bungo, Pine River, Ponto Lake, Barclay, Wabedo, Inguadona, Remer, Kego, Crooked Lake, Turtle Lake, Thunder Lake, Trelipe, Slater and Torrey townships. Some of the cities reporting damages include Lake Shore, Remer, Backus and Pine River. Many area roads were blocked with downed trees and power lines.
The most extensive damage occurred in Poplar and Bryon townships as several structures were affected, along with a grain silo and two center pivot irrigation systems. A radar indicated tornado was reported in the area.
The National Weather Service will be conducting an assessment to determine if damage in the area was from an actual tornado. Crews are continuing to clean up from the storm. At this time, early damage estimates to public infrastructure are approximately $120,000 but are quickly growing.
Roadways were cleared and open by 2 p.m. on Memorial Day.
If you have not signed up for NIXLE, consider doing so. To subscribe to the Cass County NIXLE Alert System, go to http://www.co.cass.mn.us/ and click on the NIXLE Alerts box or you can text your Cass County Zip code to 888777 to opt-in.
