Northwest Tech scholarships
Northwest Technical College in Bemidji has awarded Workforce Development Scholarships for the 2021-22 school year to the following local students. Students enrolled in eligible programs can receive two years of support up to $5,000, plus a third year if they complete a two year degree and transfer to one of Minnesota State’s four-year universities.
Bena: Illeana Brown, sophomore, practical nursing
Cass Lake: Alfredo Ortega, freshman, health science; Mariah Reyes, sophomore, healthcare administration
Hackensack: Jennifer Rudquist, sophomore, medical coding
Longville: Payton Week, freshman, medical coding; Alyson Wicks, Freshman, dental assisting
Pine River: Jessica Anderson, sophomore, medical coding
