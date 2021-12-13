Northwest Tech scholarships

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji has awarded Workforce Development Scholarships for the 2021-22 school year to the following local students. Students enrolled in eligible programs can receive two years of support up to $5,000, plus a third year if they complete a two year degree and transfer to one of Minnesota State’s four-year universities.

Bena: Illeana Brown, sophomore, practical nursing

Cass Lake: Alfredo Ortega, freshman, health science; Mariah Reyes, sophomore, healthcare administration

Hackensack: Jennifer Rudquist, sophomore, medical coding

Longville: Payton Week, freshman, medical coding; Alyson Wicks, Freshman, dental assisting

Pine River: Jessica Anderson, sophomore, medical coding

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments