Itasca-Mantrap Cooperative is sponsoring one area high school student to attend the annual Youth Tour held June 20-25 in Washington, D.C.
The contest is open to sophomores and juniors who live in the Itasca-Mantrap service area.
The winner of this once-in-a-lifetime trip will join hundreds of youth from across the United States in Washington, D.C. to learn more about our nation’s history, see American government in action and tour famous historical monuments. Students will also get a chance to meet and ask questions of their legislators and learn more about the importance of electric cooperatives. Those who attended this tour in the past said it was an experience of a lifetime and one of the best things they ever did.
To be eligible for a chance to win this all-expense-paid trip, students must complete an application that includes three short-answer questions. Based on responses to the application, qualifying students will be asked to participate in an interview with a panel of judges. The judges will choose one applicant to represent Itasca-Mantrap in Washington, D.C.
Applications are available at www.itasca-mantrap.com, at the Itasca-Mantrap office, or from a high school counselor. For more information contact Itasca-Mantrap at (218) 732-3377. The deadline to enter is March 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.