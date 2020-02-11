Two Laporte Speech members brought home medals from Monday night’s Blackduck Junior High Speech Meet. Storyteller Wyatt Lahr (back left) took first place in Storytelling and Thalia Meyer (bottom right) took third in Extemporaneous Reading. Also competing were (front row from left) Isla McDougle in Creative Expression, Madi Rzab in Humor, (back) Hunter Wright in Discussion, Izabel Padgett in Poetry and Caydence Rzab in Serious Prose.