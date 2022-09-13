There’s no mistaking the summery, laid back vibe at Boutique by the Beach, 129 First St. S., Hackensack.
The Boutique, which opened in mid-June, features women’s and children’s clothing in a range of sizes, colors and designs, plus cheery wall hangings, home decor and jewelry, all creatively arranged in a cozy storefront across from city park.
This is owner Jana Hinchley’s first venture into retail, and it’s been a fast track. She, her husband and three kids (one still at home, two out of the nest) have been weekenders for 20 years at their Big Deep Lake cabin.
Jana’s entire career was in banking but in 2021, her position was eliminated. After doing contract work for a time, the family decided to move north from the Twin Cities to the cabin full time in the summers.
Then the question was, what comes next? If it was a business venture, it probably should be one that could open soon since summer was a’coming fast.
“I thought of clothing,” Jana recalls. “That gave me about a three week turn-around from idea to store opening. I had to do everything online: find suppliers, learn how to interpret descriptions, place orders. I definitely learned a lot in the process!”
Next was finding retail space. Despite limited options, Jana found a spot, no bigger than 500 square feet at most, on First Street next door to Rendezvous Brewing.
“I’ve used every bit, and the fun part has been how to make this space work!” With no room for floor racks, Jana uses nooks and crannies, walls and wall racks to display merchandise.
Her love of color is evident in the clothing she’s chosen (sizes XS-3X) and other merchandise.
“It’s important to have options, to make sure there is something for everyone,” she explains. “I try to have youthful clothing, but there are items for all ages and styles. If you can’t find it, ask me! I’ll dig for it!”
Customer feedback has been very positive, with many shoppers saying how reasonable the prices are. Next year Jana hopes to add more kids’ items, maybe even a few men’s basics, like shorts and tees.
Despite living in the area seasonally for 20 years, Boutique by the Beach’s downtown location has helped Jana and the family feel even more a part of the community.
“Rendezvous Brewing is the best neighbor you could have, and events at city park have given us great visibility. I’ve met so many people!”
Boutique by the Beach will be open through MEA Weekend this fall, Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., and will re-open next spring.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.