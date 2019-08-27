Our 2019 Summer Reading Program at the Walker Public Library was all about reading for entertainment. The theme was “Showtime at Your Library” and our youth really showed up this year!
The youth in our community logged more than 2,100 days of reading this summer!
At the end of the summer the children who completed the Summer Reading Program were invited to a special showtime at Bear Pause Theater! We enjoyed popcorn, drinks, and a private showing of The Lion King. This photo shows all of us doing our best lion’s ROAR!
We would like to thank the following businesses who generously donated the funds to support our summer reading youth: Ineke Leer and Leer Title, Larry Kimball and Kimball Law Office, Michael Undem and Undem Law, Bank Forward, Brad Spry and State Farm Insurance, and Pederson, Smith, Roehl and Company.
We are honored you chose to support this program and the kids in our community. You are the people who made the Summer Reading Program a success again this year!
