Construction of a new Super One Foods store in Walker will begin this summer, and the store is expected to open next spring.
Tim Fosness of Miners Inc., which owns Super One Foods, was at the May 1 Walker Council meeting to give a presentation on the new 46,000 square-foot grocery store that will be built behind the existing store.
Miners have already purchased all but one house behind the store. They will be applying for an early site demolition, and footing and foundation permit to start work immediately after approval, which is expected to be June 1. They have also applied for a zoning change from transitional commercial to full commercial on the recently-purchased properties.
Miners has a commitment from the a precast concrete supplier for footings and foundation for an August delivery, and would like to complete the sewer main replacement and parking lot extension this summer.
“I realize this is an aggressive schedule, but we’re ready to go,” Fosness told the council.
In a handout provided by Fosness, Miners said they are committed to working within the city ordinance to be good neighbors for the surrounding community during construction. Miners is [also] committed to keeping the existing store open and safe while the new store is being built to serve the community throughout the process.
Later in the meeting the council discussed granting an easement for the platted Michigan Avenue West in the northern end of the Super One parking lot. Miners was asking for the road to be vacated, which would allow them to keep the existing parking lot and to expand it.
The city will maintain ownership but the street will not connect to Highway 34.
“This is a huge investment to our community, and we support it,” said Councilor Gary Wilkening.
A second presentation was given by Israel Moe, who is the process of purchasing The Chase on the Lake with a closing date of May 31.
Moe told the council The Chase needs a lot of work, and he wants to discuss tax increment financing with the council.
“We’re excited, but we’re [also] nervous. There’s a lot we need to do,” Moe said.
Once the sale is final, Moe said renovation of the hotel could cost about $2 million.
“The Chase is very important to the city; to Leech Lake. I’m hoping the city can help you out. It’s important to have The Chase back to it’s true glory and not what it is now,” said Councilor Jim Senenfelder.
The council also approved of having the TIF committee continue to do research and work with Moe on his request for TIF at the Chase.
In the staff comments portion of the meeting, City Administrator Hope Fairchild said the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the city, will hold a Silver Bike-Friendly Community celebration May 19 at 10 a.m. in the city park near the trail tunnel. This event is to celebrate the city’s recent upgrade from a bronze Bike-Friendly Community to Silver.
Fairchild also updated the council on the MnDOT Walker 371 Corridor Study that will run from this summer to next summer.
Police Chief Peter Anderley followed with a brief update on the Police Chief Training Conference he recently attended. He thanked the council for the opportunity, adding it was very educational.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included April 20 council meeting minutes; April 24 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes; March Zoning Administrator Report; April 18 Public Works Committee meeting minutes; April 19 Library Advisory Board meeting minutes: April 25 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes; Walker Police Department report from March 24-April 21; Sales Tax Receipts; March 27 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes; March 28 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes; March 21 Library Advisory Board meeting minutes; letter from Cass County Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane regarding Tax Increment Financing information and approve to pay $1,150 to the county for 2022 annual TIF administration fee; payment of $90,171 to League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust for property/casualty coverage premium; payment of $4,600 for Walker Community Health Condominium dues; payment of $8,234 for the first half of 2023 Kitchigami Regional Library System levy and automation repair and replacement; payment of $4,250 to SEH, Inc., for work completed on Walker Municipal Airport 2023 snow removal equipment acquisition; payment of $2,262.25 to Andrews P&H Inc. for converting heater at public works shop from propane to natural gas; payment of $9,684 to Tyler Technologies for subscription and maintenance fees from June 1 to May 31; payment of $2,592 to John Deere backhoe; and the purchase of a hydrant water meter for $1,689.95 to assist in the sales of bulk water.
Accepted donations of $10,000 from Jim and Kathryn Lohr for naming rights for STEM Collection at the new library, and $100 from Lee Cornell to the library building fund.
Approved Leech Lake Area Amateur Hockey Association a Minnesota Premises Permit for lawful gambling to take place through Dec. 31 and not to exceed a total of 36 days at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center.
Approved new liquor license for on-sale and Sunday licenses to Chase on the Lake Management, Inc., the 502 Restaurant, contingent upon proof of ownership of the building.
Approved adding two weeks to Police Chief Peter Anderley’s vacation bank.
Approved a resolution for an interim use permit for a vacation/short-term rental at 414 Walker Bay Boulevard with the stated findings of fact and conditions, contingent upon a successful inspection.
Approved a resolution for an interim use permit for the use of two construction storage pods at Super One Foods with stated findings of fact and conditions.
Approved park use for the Sironen/Kauppila family reunion July 15.
Approved park use for Walker Rotary to serve, food and beverages including beer in conjunction with Walker Bay Live musical event June 29.
Approved temporary on-sale liquor license for Walker Rotary at City Park June 29.
Amended the condition of Walker Bay Live musical event to state that the stage system must be picked up by 11 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. the day after the event.
Discussed the renovation of the park rest rooms and decided to send it back to Park Board. Council is looking at relocating and building new rest rooms.
Approved Walker Bay Live request to close the end of Fifth Street in front of City Dock from noon Aug. 24 to 8 a.m. Aug. 25.
Approved placing 12 cones and one barricade at the end of Fifth Street in front of City Dock for the Walker Bay Live musical event Aug. 24.
Approved construction support from Ulteig Engineers Inc. at a cost of $15,000, with the price most likely to be less than that.
Approved providing authorization of the application to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority.
Approved Northwest Area Project plans, specifications and ordering advertisement for bids.
Announced the DMV and City Hall will be closed May 29 for Memorial Day.
Announced the spring curb side pick-up of bagged leaves and branches will be the week of May 22.
Announced that Public Works Department will flush hydrants the week of May 15. Water mains are routinely flushed to clean the distribution system. Rusty water may occur during flushing, and if discoloration continues, residents should run cold tap until it becomes clear.
Announced the Cass County Hazardous Waste mobile collection is June 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the County Highway Department on County Road 12.
