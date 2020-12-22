Walker Area Food Shelf volunteers with some of the bags of non-perishable food shoppers purchase at SuperOne Foods.
Photo submitted

HEADLINE

SuperOne Foods supports Walker Food Shelf

 

In early March the Walker Area Food Shelf began an aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Immediate changes were made to the building configuration, volunteer staff and food distribution methods. Securing enough food necessary to serve the community was top priority.

SuperOne Foods has always been an active supporter of food shelf and itd mission.

“Collaborating with SuperOne is a real cornerstone of our operation,” said food shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson. “We are grateful for the many, many things they do on our behalf.”

The current food campaign at SuperOne provides individual bags of non-perishable food for shoppers to purchase.  These bags are then delivered to the food shelf to use, every Tuesday, for their food distribution.

As of Dec. 10, approximately 410 bags have been purchased by customers.

“SuperOne shoppers have purchased over $4,000 in donation bags,” Wilson stated, “and that’s a remarkable number!  We want to thank the Walker community for the generous support they have given our mission.”

To further help the food shelf before the year ends, individual financial donations can be easily made through:

Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using PayPal or debit/credit card

WalkerFoodShelf.com using PayPal or debit/credit card

• U.S. Mail — P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments