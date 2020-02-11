The staff and pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack would like to pass along their appreciation and thanks to SuperOne Foods in Walker, Manager Mark McKenna and all his staff for hosting the “Supper in My Bowl” donation drive Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Paws and Claws staff and volunteers had so much fun visiting with members of the community and are so appreciative of all of the support they received. The response, support and generosity shown by customers and community members was heartwarming. With the help of the community, Paws and Claws was able to collect many of the much-needed daily items they use to care for shelter pets. Thanks also to Scott Toothman and Brian Dennis of WMS Sales for donating the use of a trailer to haul all the donations back to the shelter. “We are overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion shown by our community members toward our four-legged friends. You all are amazing,” Paws and Claws said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.