ST. PAUL — If you’re a Minnesota business sourcing and distributing or serving food, the Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets led by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the University of Minnesota (UMN) wants to hear from you this fall.

A supply chain survey designed and implemented by the Partnership of more than 40 organizations asks supply chain participants to share their food sourcing and distribution practices. Baseline data about the local food supply chain around the state is a need identified by members of the Partnership, including the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) who helped design the survey.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments