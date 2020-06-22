When Survivor 6 is held later this summer by the Zubke family, one of its core players who competed the previous five years, will be honored.
Slade Zubke, a friend to many and an avid Survivor fan who even tried out for the reality TV game show a few years back, lost his life in a car accident last fall at a young 34 years old.
Shawn (Slade’s older brother) and Missy Zubke, who host Survivor each year at their home, said the plan is to have as many of the core Survivor players from previous years return for a reunion. “Everyone will be playing for Slade,” they said.
At the fifth installment of Survivor in 2019, Slade had his best showing, making it all the way to the Final 5 before getting voted off at Tribal Council.
There were 19 others competing, of which 11 were making their debuts. The veteran cast either belong to the Zubke family or are close friends, along with Shawn, who the last couple of seasons has served as host.
The morning of the competition began with 11 women and nine men drawing for green or orange head buffs until the teams were set. The two teams then go back to their designated camp to build a shelter, start a fire, choose a team name and paint their flags. For some teams, starting a fire using a magnesium stick can take some time. Team Beer Me had their fire going right away while it took a little longer for Team Incognito.
Playing for Beer Me (orange) were Amara, Ashley, Connor, Gregg, Megan, Kella, Kim, Slade, Tera and Tom.
On Team Incognito (green) were Amie, Anthony, Dana, Chad, Gina, Joe, Lavelle, Mikaela, Missy and Weston.
The challenges
Over the course of the next 12 hours or so, the two teams faced off in a series of challenges.
The first challenge — the mud tug-of-war — was a sloppy mess for Team Beer Me as Team Incognito easily pulled them into the dirty pond. At the first Tribal Council, Team Beer Me sent Kim to Redemption Island with six votes.
Team Incognito also won the next challenge — the tennis ball balance basket toss — with Tera receiving seven votes at Tribal and joining Kim at Redemption Island.
It got worse for Team Beer Me as they lost the next challenge. Team Incognito was able to successfully catch two eggs while Beer Me had zero. At Tribal, Kella received seven votes and joined the other two on the island.
The fourth challenge consisted of team members facing off to eat a variety of foods in the fastest time. Team Beer Me led 4-1, but lost the next three eat-offs. Connor and Ashley ate their sardines and oysters the fastest as Team Beer Me finally won a challenge.
At their first Tribal, Team Incognito voted Weston, a rookie, off.
In the fifth challenge, Team Incognito bounced back and easily won the blow dart with keys in balloons challenge. At Tribal, Amara, Connor and Megan each had two votes, with the final vote sending Connor to Redemption Island.
Team Incognito won their fifth challenge, narrowly beating Team Beer Me in the rope maze block puzzle. At Tribal Council, Amara received four votes.
At the first Redemption Island challenge, Kim, Tera, Kella, Weston, Connor and Amara faced off with Kella the winner of the memory match game.
Shawn then told the 15 players still in the game to drop their buffs, with players taking turns to draw black and blue buffs.
When play resumed, the Black Team now consisted of Amie, Anthony, Gina, Megan, Mikaela, Slade and Tom. They beat the Blue Team — Ashley, Chad, Dana, Gregg, Joe, Kella, Lavelle and Missy — in mud basketball with Gina making the only basket on a pass from Anthony.
At Tribal, Gregg received four votes, Lavelle two and Dana one.
Black also won the slip-and-slide water gun challenge, with Kella getting sent to Redemption Island at Tribal.
The Blue Team lost their third straight challenge — the branch on back with puzzle, and at Tribal, Ashley, who won Survivor 2018, was voted out.
In the clay pigeon shoot challenge, the Blue Team appeared to be on their way to a win, but lost a big lead as the Black Team broke their final three pigeons and seemed to solve the number puzzle first, only to have the Blue Team claim they did first.
At Tribal Council, Dana received three votes and Lavelle two.
In the water basket toss flag challenge, Black Team held on for their fifth straight win. Both Chad and Lavelle received two votes at Tribal, but in the second vote Chad got three votes and joined the Redemption Island castaways.
In the ring toss puzzle challenge, Team Black came from behind to send Blue Team back to Tribal once again. This time Lavelle was voted out, leaving Blue with only Joe and Missy remaining. Remember those two names, as they were two of the final three.
In the second Redemption Island challenge, Kim beat out the others by balancing a beer bottle for the longest time. She was able to enter the game with the final 10 redrawing black and brown buffs.
In the grapple hook challenge, Team Brown — comprised of Gina, Megan, Mikaela, Missy and Slade were able to retrieve their five bags by throwing a grapple hook attached to a rope. Using fire making supplies, the five quickly started a fire to burn the twine above.
At Tribal Council, Kim, who had just re-entered the game, was voted out 3-2 by Amie, Anthony, Joe and Tom, with Anthony receiving the other two votes.
The next challenge was the ball toss down the ramp, with Team Black winning 4-2. Gina was voted out with three votes, and Missy and Slade each had one.
In the Final Eight challenge, Mikaela won immunity. Instead of going to Tribal Council, Amie forfeited out because of a prior commitment where she had to stop playing.
Megan won the pyramid challenge and immunity, with Mikaela, one of the strongest players remaining, voted out 5-2. Anthony and Slade each received one vote.
Tom won the Color Block challenge, where each player must remember the order of the seven blocks they were shown for a brief few seconds. Anthony got five of the six votes cast at Tribal Council.
Final 5
That left Joe, Megan, Missy, Slade and Tom remaining to battle it out.
In the tangled rope with golf ball challenge, Megan won immunity. At Tribal, Joe and Missy each played a half of a hidden immunity idol to save Joe from any votes. Slade was voted out with three votes, with Tom getting the other two.
The final challenge before the vote was won by Tom with Megan voted out with two votes. Joe and Missy each received a vote.
Tom became the first two-time winner when the nine remaining contestants who stayed around — now jury members — received five votes. It was a close vote as Joe got three votes and Missy one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.