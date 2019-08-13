Every year, the local Greater Mille Lacs chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association invites the community to come join them for the Farm2Families Festival. Community members can enjoy dinner produced by Aitkin-area farmers, live music, a farmers’ market, family activities and much more from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Aitkin County Fairgrounds, 632 Minnesota Ave. N., Aitkin.
This free community event was founded by local farmers to showcase the bounty of the Mille Lacs region. Enjoy a fantastic meal prepared by chef Peter Lowe of Block North Brew Pub using food from local farms.
Everyone from farmers to people who just want to grow food for their own family will enjoy expert presentations include SFA’s Jerry Ford, “Growing Garlic in Minnesota;” “Soil Health and Improvement” with NRCS Grazing Specialist Tom Gervais; and a special presentation from local student Alaina Chute, “The Demise of the Family Farm.”
The live music stage features The French Hillbillies and Mike and Jan Cherry. There will be a youth art contest, vendor tables including many local farms selling their products, door prizes, farm animals and much more.
General festival admission is free; optional dinner tickets, available at the door, are $15 for one trip through the line. Meal service starts at 5 p.m. Kids under 6 eat free with purchase of an adult meal ticket.
Vendor space is available. Producers, makers, nonprofits and service groups are welcome to participate; contact Debby Flowers at (218) 927-4610 or email olelakefarm@gmail.com.
For more information, including a downloadable vendor application, visit our Farm2Families homepage or contact Allison Rian at greatermillelacs@sfa-mn.org.
Farm2Families is sponsored by American Peat Technology (APT), Mille Lacs Electric Cooperative, Aitkin Pet and Farm Supply, Aitkin Ag Service, Janzen Auction, Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, and Aitkin County Health and Human Services-Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.
