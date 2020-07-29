Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines announce a sustainable store shopping map for your area as part of a Girl Scout Gold Award project. The map highlights stores that sell responsibly-made, locally-made, and/or Fair Trade Certified products.
Local Girl Scout Sarah Kessler from Troop 1483 has been working on her Gold Award, the highest award a girl scout can earn. Gold Award projects are earned when they show that there is a lasting impact in the community and will affect change to a real problem. Her award focuses on spreading awareness about sustainable fashion.
Part of her project included making maps of northern Minnesota that identify which stores provide sustainable shopping and second-hand clothing. The sustainable shopping map is available online at VisitGrandRapids.com under Things To Do Shopping & Services and both maps are available on Instagram @fashion_or_planet_choose_both.
Kessler began her Gold Award in February by making a short video explaining what fast fashion is, how to shop sustainably, and some easy steps toward a more responsible closet. Go watch it on Youtube at Fashion Or Planet? Choose Both! or here at https://youtu.be/bkuFrthgrhw
Now she has completed two maps to show the public how easy it is to support and choose more responsible shopping. She says, “The more we know, the more we can make informed, ethical decisions.”
For this project she reached out to over 80 stores ranging from Park Rapids to Grand Marais to identify their level of sustainability. Based on their responses, the stores were included on the map that identifies stores that sell sustainable products. The second map identifies stores that offer second-hand or consignment products.
Kessler has been a Girl Scout for five years and says she chose this topic because she was “surprised to learn how damaging the fashion industry is to the environment” and “wanted to show people how they could support a better industry.” She also currently serves as a Girl Scout National Delegate and a member of the Girl Scout National Merchandising Team.
A dedicated youth leader in her town of Grand Rapids, she says, “This experience has taught me a lot about the reality of business and being sustainable. Girl Scouts has so many opportunities for girls to enact change and learn valuable life skills. I am so proud to be a part of Girl Scouts.”
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lake and Pines serves central and northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. For information about getting involved, please call 800-955-6032 or visit us online at www.girlscoutslp.org
