Common Goods invites the community to join their Sweet Treat BINGO Challenge starting Feb. 1 and running through Valentine’s Day.

During the event, community members can pick up a BINGO Challenge card at any of the Common Goods stores in Baxter, Crosslake or Crosby. To play along participants will complete in-store challenges to earn stamps and will need five stamps in a row to earn a BINGO. Completed cards can be turned in to receive a Sweet Treat at any Common Goods location. On Valentine’s Day, three lucky BINGO cards will be drawn for a Sweet Treat Shopping Spree. The winners will receive 50 percent off their entire purchase with no spending limit.

