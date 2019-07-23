Sweetheart Days July 9-13 in Hackensack produced dozens of winners in a variety of categories.
Raffle Winners:
1 — $1,000 cash prize – Jim Scott, St. Michael
2 — Avalon three-Piece Bistro Set donated by Hackensack Lumber and Hardware – Sheri Winter, Walker
3 — One three-day general ticket to Moondance Jam donated by Moondance Events – Mark Biessener, Akeley
4 — Two tickets to Dueling Pianos donated by Moondance Events – Bonnie Dupre, Hackensack
5 — Load of class 5 gravel donated by Mike’s Sand & Gravel – Marlene Murphy, Montrose
6 — One three-day general ticket to Moondance Jam donated by Moondance Events – Louise Hay, Hackensack MN
7 — Two tickets to Dueling Pianos donated by Moondance Events – Joann Aiken, Hackensack
8 — St. Croix Fishing Rod donated by Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Suzanne DeSkeere, Backus
9 — One three-day General Ticket to Moondance Jam donated by Moondance Events, Karen Tooker, Hackensack
10 — Two Harvest Moon Taster tickets donated by Moondance Event,Dana Sipes, Hackensack
Button Raffle Winners:
1 — Cooler of Cheer donated by Cass Company Insurance and Mark’s Market – Julie Randel, Hackensack
2 — Two tickets to Dueling Pianos donated by Moondance Events – Joe Blouin, Wyoming
3 — One three-day general ticket to Moondance Jam donated by Moondance Events – Melissa Hughes, Hackensack
4 — Two Harvest Moon Taster tickets donated by Moondance Events – Dea Miller, Hackensack
5 — Two tickets to Dueling Pianos donated by Moondance Events – Denis Weis, St. Cloud
Parade Winners:
Best Float: First National Bank North
Best Color Guard: Walker American Legion
Best Church Entry: St Paul’s Lutheran
Cornhole Tourney Winners:
Nineteen teams participated in the tournament. Coming in first place were the Young brothers, Joel and Jerry.
Second place was Salsa and Swaggy T – Jeff Smith and Tom Peterson.
Third place was Beef and T – Brandon Pfarr and Taylor East.
The 2019 Sweetheart Days Dachshund Derby Winner was Stanley; his owner is Tony Bassamore
Car & Motorcycle Show Winners:
People’s Choice Car — Pat Donnelly 1964 ½ Ford Mustang.
People’s Choice Motorcycle — David Willard 2012 Harley Super Street.
Horseshoe Tournament Winners:
First place Mike Connelly and second place Marty Speikers. It was a hard fought tournament by all players, but Mike and Marty prevailed.
