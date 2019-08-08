The Duquette family’s summer vacation has taken them from their small village home in Switzerland all the way to Walker.
Jonathan and Virginie and their three children — Nelson, Jimmy and Cafilou — are biking from Seattle to Montreal, Canada. They recently spent the night at Nate and Diane Morrison’s home on Walker Bay, a nice change from pitching a tent at a campground along the way.
The cross-country trek began June 10 when the family left Panex, Switzerland, a small town of about 150 people, and flew to Seattle. The bike trip began June 15 and is expected to end around Oct. 10, in the city where Jonathan has family.
The getaway was a chance for the family to spend time together before the three children — who range in age from 10 to 14 years old — get too old. Jonathan said he’s been working a lot and also attending classes on the weekends the last several months, so he hasn’t had the time he would like to spend with his family.
“This is a way to take a break and be with the family,” he said.
The Duquettes ride between 30 and 40 miles a day. They will be spending the night in Pine River as they make their way across the Midwest.
“It’s been a lot of fun. Best time we’ve had,” Virginie said.
The ride has not been without its challenges. The children still have lesson plans to complete as they missed about a month of school at the end of the school year and will miss just over a month again this fall.
