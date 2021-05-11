Trishaw rides — a wonderful opportunity for community members who can no longer bike to get out on the trails and backroads to enjoy fresh air and companionship — will start in Walker next week.
May 17
Mondays: American Legion
May 18
Tuesdays: The Community Church
May 19
Wednesdays: Calvary Church
May 20
Thursdays: Hope Lutheran Church
May 21
Fridays: St. Agnes Catholic Church
May 22
Saturdays: May Creek
Rides are at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., 1, 2 and 3 p.m. throughout the day. Each location has a “captain” who arranges the pilot volunteers.
