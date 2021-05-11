Trishaw rides — a wonderful opportunity for community members who can no longer bike to get out on the trails and backroads to enjoy fresh air and companionship — will start in Walker next week.

May 17

Mondays: American Legion

May 18

Tuesdays: The Community Church

May 19

Wednesdays: Calvary Church

May 20

Thursdays: Hope Lutheran Church

May 21

Fridays: St. Agnes Catholic Church

May 22

Saturdays: May Creek

Rides are at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., 1, 2 and 3 p.m. throughout the day.  Each location has a “captain” who arranges the pilot volunteers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments