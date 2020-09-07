Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles submitted by the Cass County Falls Awareness Taskforce that will be published in September in recognition of Falls Prevention Month.
Poor balance can lead to a serious fall. A balance problem can also be the sign of several health disorders.
Ask these questions to identify the presence of a balance issue:
• Do I feel unsteady or disoriented?
• Do I feel lightheaded or faint?
• Do I lose my balance and fall?
• Does my vision blur or is the room spinning?
• Am I prevented from performing daily tasks to care for myself?
If the response was yes to any of these questions, it is time to see a doctor. A balance issue is one of the most common reasons adults seek help from a physician. The doctor will partner with their patient to evaluate the source of symptoms. The doctor may perform a physical or possibly suggest blood work. Bring along a complete list of medications; prescription as well as over the counter medications including supplements, eye drops or laxatives. Be sure to include the dosage amount and time of day these medications are taken.
Many older adults are on medically recommended prescriptions. As we age medications sometimes work differently due to changes in metabolism, blood pressure, life style, diet or physical activity. Beneficial results of these medications could change due to a prescription drug interaction or possibly the addition of over the counter medications that have been added to the patient’s daily regimen.
What do I need to tell my doctor? Make a checklist:
• All symptoms: constant or intermittent?
• When are they experienced?
• Is there anything I do that makes the symptoms better? Or worse?
• Do they interfere with my daily activities? How? When?
• Is it safe to drive or exercise?
• Any and all questions!
Now is the time to develop a plan to improve balance, health and well-being. This fall, Take a Stand to stay healthy and independent. Go to the Cass County Live Healthy website for additional information, Falls Prevention Bingo and tips on fall prevention, physical activity, home safety, nutrition and coming winter hazards at www.co.cass.mn.us/livehealthy/falls_prevention.php
