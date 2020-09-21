Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of articles submitted by the Cass County Falls Awareness Taskforce that will be published in September in recognition of Falls Prevention Month.
Falling is not a normal part of aging. Let’s say that again. Falling is not a normal part of aging!
Physical activity is one way to improve balance, flexibility, core strength and endurance which helps reduce the risk of falling. Balance is the ability to control the body’s center of gravity.
To test balance:
• Stand on one leg, then the other without holding onto anything for support. Have a chair handy if needed.
• Try getting up from a chair without using hands and arms.
• Walk heel-to-toe; the heel of one foot just in front of the toes of the other foot.
Keys for maintaining and improving balance while exercising:
• Maintain good posture and form.
• Focus eyes on a fixed point straight ahead.
• Place feet hip width apart. Bend knees slightly. Distribute weight evenly between both feet.
• Avoid fast movements when changing positions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults exercise moderately for at least 150 minutes per week. Physical activities reduce the risk of falling by improving range of motion and coordination. Being active should be a part of everyday life to remain independent. Look for new ways to keep moving and build activity into a daily routine.
Include a variety of fun activities such as gardening, walking, swimming, biking, tai chi, yoga, pickleball, dancing or attend an exercise program, such as, Matter of Balance, Bone Builders, or Stay Active and Independent for Life (S.A.I.L.). It is never too late to start.
To add physical activity to a daily routine:
• Begin moving for 5 or 10-minute sessions once or twice a day.
• Work with a doctor to find the right plan and check for any health restrictions. Physical activity can help manage some symptoms of many chronic conditions.
• Start out slowly. Assess how the body feels during the workout, as well as one to two days afterwards if experiencing soreness. Movement should be pain free.
• Breathe calmly to maintain blood pressure. The rule is to breathe out as you lift or stretch, breathe in when relaxing.
• Keep hydrated, drink plenty of liquids.
• Gently stretch before exercising to limber tight muscles and improve joint flexibility. Stretch after exercising to help muscle or joint soreness.
• Warm-up with gentle activities to increase circulation, oxygen flow and heart rate.
• Cool down by simply walking to gradually decrease the heart rate to its resting level.
• Proceed with caution. A personal fitness journey is unique.
Take a Stand to add physical activity and create a routine. Regular exercise will help with completion of daily life tasks, while increasing confidence and independence. Go to Cass County’s Live Healthy website to play Falls Prevention Bingo and for more information on exercise videos and exercising safely to improve Balance, Flexibility, Core Strength, and Endurance: www.co.cass.mn.us/livehealthy/falls_prevention.php
