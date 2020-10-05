The Cass County Falls Prevention Task Force and the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) would like to thank everyone for participating in the Take A Stand To Prevent Falls 2020 virtual event and for the positive response to the falls prevention bingo game.
Grand prize winners will be contacted by phone. Anyone who submitted a bingo card or anyone who brings a bingo card to a distribution site will receive a sand shaker along with a copy of the Falls Prevention Tips and Home Hazards worksheet.
Distribution will be Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon at the following locations:
• Hackensack, Faith in Action, 116 First Street
• Longville, Lori’s Luvs, 1491 County Road 5
• Walker, Calvary Evangelical Church, 5925 Oberly Loop NW
• Remer, TC Foods, 112 E Main Street
• Park Rapids, Citizen’s Bank, 300 First Street West
“We want to thank the many sponsors for their expertise and generosity providing their facilities, TV and radio notices, newspaper articles and prizes for the falls prevention event,” the task force said. “We hope the falls prevention bingo game was enjoyable and informative with activities and safety features to be incorporated into daily life.”
The event may be over but falls prevention information, articles and videos remain on the Live Healthy website. Take the steps necessary to avoid a fall to live a healthy and independent life. Go to www.co.cass.mn.us/livehealthy/falls_prevention.php
