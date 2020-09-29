Editor’s note: This is the fifth and final in a series of articles submitted by the Cass County Falls Awareness Taskforce that will be published in September in recognition of Falls Prevention Month.
Winter in northern Minnesota can last up to six months or more and can be a contributing factor for deaths resulting from a fall. According to the May 11, 2018, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Weekly Report, winter accounts for the third highest fall mortality rate.
Risk factors in colder climates
Some of the risk factors experienced while navigating in colder winter climates are: improper personal attire, rapid weather changes, physical and mental health, and automobile issues.
Stepping up prevention of winter falls
• Wearing proper footwear is the first step to preventing falls. Rubber soles are the best pick for maintaining traction and grip. Consider purchasing ice grippers for shoes and boots.
• Practice walking in your winter footwear, for example, using the “Penguin Walk” with a slower, shorter, wider gait.
• Dress appropriately: Wear gloves, hat, warm comfortable clothing that covers skin surfaces and carry an extra pair of boots and warm socks (in the car).
• Always carry a cell phone and/or medic alert device and a flashlight.
• Clear walkways and driveways: ask for help if needed.
• Use a sand shaker (hand-held container) filled with sand, or ice melt near a doorway and vehicle for icy spots in parking areas and lots. A Ziploc bag may easily be carried in a pocket for immediate use in a slippery area.
• Stay in well-lit areas and pay attention to surroundings and changing surface conditions. Avoid hurrying by ensuring plenty of time to reach destination.
• Starting a buddy system that lets someone know when venturing out in winter elements, can be beneficial should a winter mishap arise.
• Carry a winter emergency car kit: include blanket, small snacks, water, gloves, boots, warm socks, batteries, flashlight, small candle and water-proof matches, and a charging cable for a cell phone.
• Make sure the vehicle has winter gear: include jumper cables, a small shovel, a container of ice melt, kitty litter, or sand; an ice-scraper/snowbrush, and road flares.
Conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and poor circulation and stroke complications can contribute to a decline in sensations in the feet and affect proper balance. Cold weather can cause an added risk for winter falls when experiencing medical issues. Being warmly dressed, wearing proper footwear, having an emergency kit, and being aware of changing weather conditions are of utmost importance if it is necessary to venture outdoors.
Use these helpful tips to prepare for winter weather. Go to the Cass County Live Healthy website for informative articles and videos on year round falls prevention. Play Falls Prevention Bingo online. Receive a complementary sand shaker and be entered into the Falls Prevention grand prize drawing. Completed game cards are to HHVS at 400 South Michigan Ave. Walker MN 56484, attention Simon or participate online and return to casscountyfallsprevention@gmail.com
A serious fall does not have to be inevitable. But it is important to take action now. “Take a Stand to Prevent Falls.” Visit the website at www.co.cass.mn.us/livehealthy/falls_prevention.php
