Sewing is a foundational skill in every culture. Transforming flat fabric into fun, functional and beautiful things can feel a bit like magic.
The Kitchigami Regional Library is offering a take and make Learn to Sew kit. This Can-Do kit will provide the materials needed to make your own drawstring bag, simple fabric face covering, sewn stuffed pillow, and no-sew stick people.
You can pick up the kits from your local library Dec. 1-5 during open hours. Register for the kit on the KRLS Legacy Program Facebook page or by contacting your local library. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
The kit includes needle, pins, scissors, fabric, ribbons, buttons, snaps, poly stuffing and instruction sheet for making a drawstring bag
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.