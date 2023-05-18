Chippewa National Forest fire crews plan to conduct prescribed fires in the Tanglewood units in mid-May. Exact date(s) of operations depend on current and forecasted local weather conditions.

This controlled burn is approximately 153 acres and is located about 6 miles south-southeast of Walker, east of Highway 371 and north of the Woodtick trail (Forest Road 2107).

