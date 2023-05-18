Chippewa National Forest fire crews plan to conduct prescribed fires in the Tanglewood units in mid-May. Exact date(s) of operations depend on current and forecasted local weather conditions.
This controlled burn is approximately 153 acres and is located about 6 miles south-southeast of Walker, east of Highway 371 and north of the Woodtick trail (Forest Road 2107).
Operations by fire crews will reduce the potential for wildfires by reducing hazardous fuel loads. In addition, prescribed fire restores a once-occurring natural process for which ecosystems rely on for fire adapted plants and trees.
While fire crews are on location, columns of smoke may be visible from a long distance and smoke may cross over roads adjacent to the burn area. If smoke is encountered on the roadways, drivers should slow down and turn on the vehicle lights. In addition, drivers in the area of prescribed fire operations should drive with caution and be aware of fire crews and equipment.
Prescribed fires are conducted under specific weather conditions and are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals. Chippewa National Forest fire staff follow strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and take into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the operations will be postponed.
Please direct questions regarding the prescribed fires to the Walker Ranger District (218) 547-1044.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.