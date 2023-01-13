Volunteer tax-aides with the AARP will prepare income tax returns, rent refund returns, and property tax refund returns for low- to middle-income people with special emphasis for those older than 60 years.
This is a free service for those who are eligible. Appointments are required.
Taxpayers will receive the completed federal and state tax returns on the same day as the appointment.
The intake questionnaire will be available at the Hub in Hackensack on Wednesdays only between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. They are available at Salem Lutheran Church between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Taxpayers are asked to get an intake questionnaire at least one week prior to their appointment and complete it before their appointment. If that is not possible, taxpayers must come at least 15 minutes prior to their appointment and complete the intake questionnaire. Taxpayers are requested to not enter the building until their appointment time.
All taxpayers must be present and remain present for the tax preparation. Taxpayers are to bring all documents needed to complete the tax return. Taxpayers who itemize need to bring a summary sheet of those expenses. This sheet will be available with the intake questionnaire.
Everyone must bring a picture ID, Social Security card for each taxpayer and for each dependent, last year’s tax return, and routing number and account number for a checking or savings account if direct deposit or direct debit is desired.
The AARP tax preparation sites are:
• Hackensack: The Hub (behind the post office). Wednesdays, Feb. 8-April 12; 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. For appointments call Sally at (314) 420-2670. Please do not call between Jan. 26 and Feb. 21.
• Longville: Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 County Rd 5. Thursdays, Feb. 9-April 13; 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. For appointments call Ron at (218) 675-6532
The Tax-Aide site at Hackensack is made possible by a generous donation from the Hackensack Lions Club. The Tax-Aide site in Longville is graciously provided free of charge by Salem Lutheran Church.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.