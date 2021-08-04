When Remer’s only food store, Holter’s Grocery, was up for sale three years ago, townsfolk were not only curious about who might be the eventual buyer, but also a bit worried.
Rumor was that if owners Larry and Diane Holter weren’t able to sell the store, it might close for good — a worrisome prospect, considering that Remer’s had its own grocery for decades. Without one, shoppers would have to travel miles to shop for food.
Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Not only did Holters sell, but the buyers were ‘locals’ with over 50 years of combined experience in the grocery business.
Co-owners Troy Likens and Cade Bednarski are uncle and nephew, both graduates of Northland-Remer High School. In 1986, straight out of high school, Troy started working at Tabaka’s Grocery in Longville. In the summer of 1998, Cade started at the same store, working in the meat department under his aunt Shelly. The two men have now worked together for over 23 years.
“We’d heard that Holter’s was for sale and that it might close if it wasn’t purchased,” Cade recalls. “We didn’t want that to happen to the community. So, we talked about it and said, ‘Why not do the same thing we do now, but somewhere else and for ourselves?’’
After many days of discussion and nights of no sleep, their minds were made up: “Let’s give it a shot.”
On Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2019, the store closed temporarily. The sale of Holter’s Grocery was finalized Oct. 17, and in three short weeks, on Nov. 9 — deer hunting weekend, the store re-opened with new owners and a new name, TC’s Foods.
“We wanted to keep the store’s name simple,” they explain. “It’s the first letter of our names, and it rolls off the tongue well — ‘Let’s go to TC’s and get something for dinner.’”
Troy and Cade try to carry everything shoppers need. That includes a full display case of fresh produce, fresh baked goods delivered twice a week, and a full line meat department. They also make every effort to get items for customers that are not usually in stock.
“We cut our own meat fresh,” Cade adds,” “which is something people may not know. We hope to have a meat smoker up and running soon so we can do some specialty items to add to our current line of fresh ground sausages and bratwurst.”
Troy and Cade want TC’s Foods to have a “hometown feel” so customers feel it’s actually “their store.” Shoppers are greeted with a “hello,” and by name, whenever possible.
They admit their first full year in business was a challenge, due to the pandemic and related supply issues.
“We were lucky to have family and seasonal staff who wanted to work with us,” Troy reflects. “There was a time when some items were hard to get, but we did our best to find substitutes.”
One option that began during the pandemic was curbside pick-up, which many customers used, as well as delivery service. Some customers still use those services today.
For some shoppers, the cheapest price will always be the deciding factor in where they shop. For those people, Cade has the perfect response.
“Is it really cheaper after you spend three hours of your time and extra dollars in gas driving out of town and back?” he asks, rhetorically. “While you are there, you might eat out, spend more money on not-so-healthy fast food, and come home stressed after dealing with traffic and lots of people. The whole time, you could have enjoyed being with friends and family around the house.
“It’s great to ‘keep it local’ and be able to see where your money goes, as we try to do the same with other Remer businesses.”
TC’s Foods, 112 E. Main, Remer, is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information or questions, call (218) 566-5166 or find them on Facebook.
