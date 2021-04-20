BEMIDJI — The first of three consecutive weekends of GigaZone Gaming Championship 5 was held April 10 with the first tournament, Overwatch 6v6.
Team YES won the Overwatch 6v6 Tournament and the top prize of $1,800. Team YES team members are Kelly Whipple, Kylie Elliott, Tien Nguyen, Connor Broderick and Coby LaCroix from Bemidji and Isaak R Smith from Deer River.
Second place and $1,200 went to The Clean Up Crew with team members Thomas Berge of Bemidji, Ethan Hunt and Ewan Newbold of Pine River, Tristan Jourdain from Red Lake, Jacob Peterson from Red Lake Falls, and Kohl Belgrade-Gotchie from Akeley.
Third place and $600 was won by ISSA Team with team members all from Bemidji including Tristan Lawrence, Naziah Matt, Devon Rainey, James Jones, Matoskah Veaux, and Dakota Veaux.
In addition to the Overwatch tournament, there were door prize drawings throughout the day and the CosPlay Contest started accepting entries. Madden 21 is the featured tournament this Saturday, April 17 and Super Smash Bros is the featured Tournament on Saturday, April 24. The tournaments are free to play and open to anyone who lives within the 218 area code but registration is required at www.gigazonegaming.com Anyone interested in either tournament should register now before they are full.
“What an incredible job our team has done in pivoting to a virtual event his year! I’m very proud of all the hard work and dedication put in to provide these three weekends of online gaming fun for the region. I hope everyone gets the chance to check it out over the course of the next two Saturdays,” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/general manager.
This one-of-a-kind regional gaming event is free to play or watch and is being held virtually due to the pandemic. It showcases Paul Bunyan Communications’ IT and web development team which custom built and integrated much of the online technology to make the virtual event possible. The event leverages the speed of the GigaZone one of the largest rural all-fiber optic Gigabit networks in the country and the entire event is run off a single residential GigaZone Internet connection.
“The GigaZone provides extreme speed and low latency which are critical for the best online gaming experience and the GigaZone Gaming Championship showcases just that,” added Leo Anderson, Paul Bunyan Communications Technology Experience Manager.
This Paul Bunyan Communications event includes the talents of many local partners including NLFX, Accidently Cool Games, Northern Amusement, as well support from several regional and national partners.
For more information on the GigaZone Gaming Championship visit www.gigazonegaming.com
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 5,500 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties. The Cooperative provides Broadband High Speed Internet Services including the GigaZone, digital and high definition television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.
