PINE RIVER — A 16-year-old girl was killed and four others injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in Pine River Township.
Sheriff Tom Burch said the sheriff’s office received a report of a one-vehicle crash at about 8 p.m. on 26th Avenue SW in Pine River Township.
Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a 1995 Cadillac Deville was southbound on 26th Avenue when it left the roadway, flipping and rolling several times. A 16-year-old female, was ejected from the vehicle. Lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated; however, she was deceased on scene.
The investigation shows that a 16-year-old Backus male was the driver of the vehicle and was treated on scene for unknown injuries and transported to a Brainerd hospital. Two 16-year-old males and one 16-year-old female were also treated on scene for minor injuries.
The investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash and that alcohol does not appear to be involved. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Due to victims being juveniles, names will not be released. The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.
Assisting at the scene was the Pine River Police Department, Pine River Fire and North Memorial Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.