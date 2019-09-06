CASS LAKE — Chippewa National Forest officials announce a temporary closure on a portion of Third River Road (Forest Road 2171) as crews install a new culvert on Raven Creek.
The replacement project is scheduled to start Sept. 16 and may last up to seven days. Starting and completion dates are dependent upon weather and contractor scheduling.
The affected project area will be signed, and alternate travel routes will be available to those visiting the area. Those wanting to use the Third River boat access and are traveling from the south will not be able to utilize Third River Road (Forest Road 2171). An alternate route is to travel north on Cass County 10 (Scenic Hwy 39) and then east on Birchmont Beach Rd. NE to Forest Road 2204 and continue to Forest Road 2171.
Travelers may encounter heavy equipment and increased traffic as crews will be hauling materials and equipment to and from the site, please plan travel routes accordingly. Additional project activity may continue through Sept. 30.
Culvert replacement projects are part of an ongoing effort to improve aquatic passage on the Forest. This work not only increases access to vital habitats for fish and aquatic organisms but also increases the lifespan of the culvert by decreasing potential damage from flooding and preventing debris buildup.
For additional information on this project, please contact the Chippewa National Forest at (218) 335-8600.
Visit www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa, follow https://www.facebook.com/ChippewaNF, and follow @ChippewaNF on Twitter for all the latest forest information.
