Teresa Kittridge will be a speaker at the upcoming “Empowering Women to Lead” conference Sept. 16 at Northern Lights Casino in Walker.
The conference is an event sponsored by the GFWC Nevis Women’s Club designed to provide support and encouragement for women to grow and achieve success throughout their personal and career journeys.
Kittridge is the founder of 100 Rural Women, a nonpartisan organization which models her life’s work by serving women in rural places to inspire leadership, create connections, networks, support civic engagement and encourage leadership. A resident of Marcell, Kittridge has spent much of her career serving rural people across the country, including executive leadership in the private, public and nonprofit sectors as well as serving in elected office.
The first 20 years of her career were spent serving as an elected officer of the Minnesota House of Representatives. After leaving the Legislature, she built the Washington, D.C. office of Rural Policy Research Institute and serviced as Director of National Policy Programs. Kittridge has over a decade of experience in leading and building national and international businesses, as a publishing executive for Coughlan Companies and then as founder and President of Minnesota Renewable Energy Marketplace.
In speaking about her involvement in the “Empowering Women to Lead” conference, Kittridge states, “I am appreciative and very honored to be a part of this conference. We all know we need more rural women leading and better supporting each other.”
As an active civic and community volunteer, Kittridge is an elected Trustee of the Bigfork Valley Hospital, serves on committees of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Rural Innovation, Marcell Township Business Loan and has served as a director and chair of the school board. She holds a M.A. in organizational leadership and B.A. in Business Administration.
Kittridge is one of five speakers who will appear at the “Empowering Women to Lead” conference. Tickets were sold through Sept. 1. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The Nevis Women’s Club, which celebrated its 100-year anniversary last year, is a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), one of the largest philanthropic women’s clubs in the country.
For more information regarding the activities of the GFWC Nevis Women’s Club, contact co-presidents Kathy Carney at (218) 252-6645 or Jody Pribyl at (763) 331-2043.
