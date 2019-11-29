The Bemidji Chorale, conducted by Patricia Mason and accompanied by Wayne Hoff, will present its 40th annual Christmas Concert Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and again at 7.
The concert will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE in Bemidji. The concert is free and will conclude with goodies, coffee, and conversation.
This year the Chorale is revisiting a few timeless favorites, “The Snow” by Elger, Whitney Berry’s setting of “Ave Maria,” which she dedicated to the Bemidji Chorale, “O Magnum Mysterium,” arranged by Andrew D. McCormick, who used to sing in the Bemidji Chorale, “The Lamb” with the music written by Kim Andre Arnesen from Norway, John Rutter’s “Star Carol,” “Riu, Riu, Chiu,” a Spanish Christmas Carol, and “Thirty Second Fa La La,” as well as other pieces familiar to the season.
Also featured will be new treatments of well-known literature. Heather Guidry will be featured on English Horn in a haunting duet with Soprano Katilynn Meine. Wayne Hoff on the piano and several soloists will showcase the remainder of the concert.
