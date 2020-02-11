Sixty teams from all over Minnesota were in Longville Feb. 1 for the annual Ice Bocce Tournament on Girl Lake.
The Chamber-sponsored event, held the last 16 years, includes cash prizes awarded to teams in first through fourth place, with the champions receiving a trophy. There are also cash prizes for best team name and best dressed team.
The best team was “Balls On ‘Ya,” comprised of Mike Hushagen and Dayle Hushagen of Brainerd, and Jason Nelson and Toni Nelson of Breezy Point.
In second place was “12-Oz. Curlers” team of Josh Pieper, Dylan Wenzel, Mackenna VanHavermaet and Brooke Lund, all from Crookston.
Taking third were the “All Bocced Up” team of John Kapphahn and Hannah Theisen from Clear Lake, and Anne Larson and Josh Larson from Lakeville.
Finishing in fourth place was the “Don’t Stop Boccelievin’” team of Gregg Brandt, Sarah Brandt, Brett Sween and Beth Sween.
Best costume went to “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Bocce, Would You Hold it Against Me?” team, and Best Name was “Mission Im ‘Bocce’ -ble” team.
Bocce proves to be a grueling test of strength, agility and mental quickness! While most of that is not really true, the game is a combination of Curling, Bocce Ball and Bowling — to give you an idea of the sport.
A match consists of six ends (three times down and back) with the victor moving on in the competition. Knee pads and warm, bulky clothing are really a plus and saves on the “day after” Bocce bruises!
Weather conditions have ranged from plus 40 to minus 30 degrees, but no matter the temperature, everyone has a ball and can’t wait for the next year.
