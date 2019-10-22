Northern Light Event Center hosted the fourth annual Walker Wedding Showcase Expo Oct. 13 that brought together all services needed for that special day.
Sponsored by both The Pilot-Independent and Northern Lights, the expo included a wide range of wedding fashions, caterers, accessories, venues, lodging, DJs and entertainment, floral services, transportation, wedding cakes, photography and more.
There were 31 vendors, the most ever to attend the fourth annual event. The number of future brides, which for the last two years numbered three dozen or more, was down this year; so starting this fall, The Pilot-Independent will start a social media campaign to attract more brides for the 2020 event and get the word out to a larger audience.
Arlene’s Bridal and Tuxedo Shop of Brainerd highlighted the expo with three style shows featuring gowns designed by Symphony Bridal, Christina Wu, Fiesta Fashion and Moonlight; and attendants and mother-of-the-bride gowns by Alexia Designs, Bari-Jay and Fiesta Fashion.
Amy Thorpe of Park Rapids won the $500 vendor voucher donated by The Pilot-Independent, and Cassandra Otto of Fifty Lakes the one-night Jacuzzi room stay and dinner certificate for Dancing Fire Restaurant, donated by Northern Lights Event Center.
