The date for the fifth annual Walker Wedding Showcase Expo has been set for Oct. 4, a week up from the previous years.
Sponsored by both The Pilot-Independent and Northern Lights, the expo brings together all services needed for that special day.
The fourth annual Expo, held Oct. 13 at Northern Lights, included a wide range of wedding fashions, caterers, accessories, venues, lodging, DJs and entertainment, floral services, transportation, wedding cakes, photography and more. There were 31 vendors who attended the 2019 event, the most ever to attend.
Arlene’s Bridal and Tuxedo Shop of Brainerd highlighted the expo with three style shows featuring gowns designed by Symphony Bridal, Christina Wu, Fiesta Fashion and Moonlight; and attendants and mother-of-the-bride gowns by Alexia Designs, Bari-Jay and Fiesta Fashion.
At the 2019 event, Amy Thorpe of Park Rapids won the $500 vendor voucher donated by The Pilot-Independent, and Cassandra Otto of Fifty Lakes the one-night Jacuzzi room stay and dinner certificate for Dancing Fire Restaurant, donated by Northern Lights Event Center.
